U.S. Intercepts 'Suspicious Packages' Addressed To Clinton And Obama

The Secret Service says it has intercepted two suspicious packages that were addressed to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, N.Y., and former President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

The package to Clinton was intercepted late on Tuesday, and the package to Obama was intercepted early Tuesday morning.

The Secret Service says it is investigating the incidents, using "all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible."

The report comes one day after an explosive device was found at the home of billionaire George Soros — a frequent contributor to Democratic and progressive causes — on Monday afternoon. Like the Clintons, Soros lives in Westchester County, N.Y.

Soros has donated money to the Open Society Foundation, which has been a financial supporter of NPR.

