Suozzo-King Bill Would Reinstate SALT Deduction

Two U.S. congressmen from Long Island are working across party lines to push a bill to restore state and local deductions that were removed in last year’s tax bill.

Republican Representative Peter King and Democrat Tom Suozzi say last year’s tax bill placed an unfair burden on states like New York and Connecticut by removing the state and local tax, or SALT, deductions.

King said the SALT Fairness Act is a bipartisan step to fix the problem.

“We get shortchanged on virtually every type of federal sharing, revenue sharing, spending. So we are subsidizing the rest of the country, and this deduction is one of the few breaks New York does get to possibly offset the benefit that we provide to the other states in the nation. ”

Suozzi agreed, saying, “This elimination of state and local tax deduction is a punch in the gut to Long Islanders. We are subsidizing the rest of the country already. I’m proud to stand with Peter on this issue. We don’t agree on everything, but when it comes to this issue we are 100 percent in alignment.”