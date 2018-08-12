Sunday Puzzle: 4 Of A Kind

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words. Rearrange the letters in each of them to make another word. Then think of a familiar saying or proverb that contains both those words.



Example: CHEAT GOD --> TEACH and DOG --> You can't teach an old dog new tricks.



1. KOOL PALE

2. EMIT VASES

3. TOP NERVE

4. THROW HUBS

5. DEAL MORE

6. FOAL NEON

7. HATES SWEAT

8 . TOW SHADE



Last week's challenge: We're in the middle of a two-week, two-part challenge. You'll need to solve both parts in order to send in your answer.

Here's Part 1 from last week: These four words have a very interesting and unusual property in common. What is it?

NEANDERTHAL

EMBARRASS

SATURATION

CONTEMPTUOUSNESS



Next week's challenge: Here's Part 2 of the challenge.

These four words have a very interesting and unusual property in common — something about the letters in them (all the letters). What is it? When you know it, think of a common 7-letter word that shares the unusual properties of both last week's and this week's words.

SCARECROW

SCREENSAVER

CAMERAWOMAN

CURVACEOUSNESS



LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

And it's time to play The Puzzle.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Joining me as always is Will Shortz. He's puzzle editor of The New York Times and WEEKEND EDITION's very own puzzlemaster. Good morning, Will.

WILL SHORTZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Lulu.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: So, Will, we are in the middle of a two-week challenge. It has two parts. You gave us the first part last week. Why don't you remind us of that first part now?

SHORTZ: Yeah, and you'll need to solve both parts in order to send in the answer. And part one was I said write down these four words - Neanderthal, embarrass, saturation and contemptuousness. And I said they have a very interesting and unusual property in common, something hidden in them. What is it?

GARCIA-NAVARRO: We'll hear the second part of that challenge at the end of this segment. But until then, let's play The Puzzle with a special guest this week. And I can't tell you how much joy this brings me to say this. Weekend Edition Saturday host. Let's say something.

SCOTT SIMON, BYLINE: What? Oh, hi. Hi there. Hi there, Lulu.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Yeah.

SIMON: The guy who...

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Scott Simon, welcome to the program.

SIMON: ...The guy who does the astrology podcast wasn't available, right?

(LAUGHTER)

GARCIA-NAVARRO: I have to say you walked in here looking a little bit...

SIMON: I'm scared to death. This is the hardest thing to do in broadcasting.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: (Laughter).

SIMON: I have been trying to avoid it for many, many years.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: (Laughter).

SIMON: Usually, I feign some kind of grievous illness.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: (Laughter).

SIMON: But in this case, they said you wanted me to do it, so I said why not.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Yes, indeed. All right. Will, are you ready to have our guest play The Puzzle?

SHORTZ: I am ready.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: All right. Take it away.

SHORTZ: I'm going to give you two words.

SIMON: Yeah.

SHORTZ: Rearrange the letters in each of them to make new words. Then think of a familiar saying or proverb that contains both those words.

SIMON: OK.

SHORTZ: For example, if I said cheat, C-H-E-A-T, and God, G-O-D, you'd anagram those words to teach and dog. And then you'd say you can't teach an old dog new tricks.

SIMON: Well, you would. It would take me a long time to get there. But thanks for the benefit of the doubt. OK.

SHORTZ: Number one, kool. K-O-O-L.

SIMON: Yeah.

SHORTZ: And pale, P-A-L-E.

SIMON: Look.

SHORTZ: There we go and pale?

SIMON: I'm trying to think. Pale. Well, you could - well, hmm, hmm. Leap.

SHORTZ: There you go. And what's the saying?

SIMON: Oh. Look before you leap.

SHORTZ: Look before you leap.

SIMON: Oh, right.

SHORTZ: There you go.

SIMON: OK.

SHORTZ: You're off and running.

SIMON: Do I get a lapel pin now?

(LAUGHTER)

SHORTZ: You get that...

SIMON: Little early. All right.

SHORTZ: ...Lapel pin already.

SIMON: Yeah.

SHORTZ: Number two.

SIMON: Yeah.

SHORTZ: Emit. E-M-I-T.

SIMON: Yeah.

SHORTZ: And vases, V-A-S-E-S.

SIMON: Oh, my word. Time.

SHORTZ: Yes.

SIMON: Time and - oh, my word.

SHORTZ: Just switch the V and the S.

SIMON: (Laughter) Saves.

SHORTZ: Yes, and what's the saying?

SIMON: Time and saves (laughter). Lulu's making all these grimaces and gestures.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: I'm like (laughter)...

SIMON: Trying to...

GARCIA-NAVARRO: I'm like...

SIMON: ...Trying to help me...

GARCIA-NAVARRO: (Laughter).

SIMON: ...And I'm thinking...

GARCIA-NAVARRO: I'm miming. I'm miming.

SIMON: I've...

GARCIA-NAVARRO: A stitch in time...

SIMON: ...Never heard that phrase.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: ...Saves nine.

SIMON: A stitch...

SHORTZ: There you go.

SIMON: ...In time saves nine. Thank you.

SHORTZ: You know that one. OK. Here's your next one - top.

SIMON: My next one?

SHORTZ: Your next one.

SIMON: What did I possibly do to deserve a next one? Go ahead. Yeah.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: (Laughter).

SHORTZ: Top, T-O-P.

SIMON: Yeah.

SHORTZ: And nerve, N-E-R-V-E.

SIMON: OK. So that would be pot...

SHORTZ: Yes.

SIMON: ...Right?

SHORTZ: Yes.

SIMON: And never.

SHORTZ: There you go. Uh-huh, you got pot and never. What's the saying?

SIMON: A watched pot never boils?

SHORTZ: There you go. All right. Your next one is throw, T-H-R-O-W, and hubs, H-U-B-S.

SIMON: Worth.

SHORTZ: Uh-huh.

SIMON: OK. And...

SHORTZ: Starts with B.

SIMON: ...Bush.

SHORTZ: There you go.

SIMON: A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.

SHORTZ: There you go. Nice. Here's your next one deal, D-E-A-L, and more, M-O-R-E.

SIMON: So lead or lead. Lead.

SHORTZ: Lead, yes.

SIMON: OK. Rome.

SHORTZ: Yes.

SIMON: All roads lead to Rome.

SHORTZ: That's it. Good.

SIMON: How many more do we have, Will? Oh, never mind.

SHORTZ: Oh, let's jump to the last one. Here you go - tow, T-O-W, and shade, S-H-A-D-E.

SIMON: OK. W-O-T.

SHORTZ: Does not...

SIMON: Oh, two.

SHORTZ: ...Start with a - they're - yeah.

SIMON: Two.

SHORTZ: Yes.

SIMON: God bless. And Hades.

SHORTZ: Yeah, not Hades, though. But it does start with H.

SIMON: Two heads are better than one.

SHORTZ: There you go.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: As...

SHORTZ: Good job.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: ...They are (laughter).

SIMON: Oh, God bless. Thank you, Lulu. That was - yes. Thank you very much.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: (Laughter). He did it. He came to the end. OK. Well,...

SIMON: This is a lot of work for a lapel pin. I don't...

GARCIA-NAVARRO: This is...

SIMON: I'm telling you, you know.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: This is a - you're not getting a lapel pin, though. We're giving you puzzle books and games. You can read all about it at npr.org/puzzle. And, Scott, what member station do you listen to?

SIMON: I think I'm going to go with WBEZ Chicago.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: There you go. Our Saturday show host, Scott Simon, thank you for playing The Puzzle.

SIMON: My pleasure. And I love being with you, Lulu, but let's make certain this doesn't...

(LAUGHTER)

SIMON: ...Happen for a long time, OK?

(LAUGHTER)

SIMON: All right, Will. Nice talking to you.

SHORTZ: Nice job, Scott.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: (Laughter) Will, we're in the middle of a two-week challenge. We've got one week left. Can you tell us the second part of that challenge?

SHORTZ: Yeah. Part two - write down these four words - scarecrow, screensaver, camerawoman and curvaceousness. And they have a very interesting and unusual property in common, something about the letters in them - all the letters, in this case. What is it? And when you know it, think of a common seven-letter word that shares the unusual properties in both last week's and this week's words. So again, this week's words are scarecrow, screensaver, camerawoman and curvaceousness. They share a very interesting and unusual property - something about the letters in them. What is it? And when you know what it is, think of a common seven-letter word that shares the unusual properties in both last week's and this week's words.

SHORTZ: Thank you, Lulu.

