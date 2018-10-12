Sunday Baroque Highlight

The International Space Station …the discovery of water on Mars … space shuttles… there have been so many amazing technological feats and discoveries about our universe. Back in 1977, NASA launched the Voyager space probe to study Jupiter and Saturn. On board was a 12-inch disc containing a variety of sounds from Earth, including music. In honor of the October 20th celebration of ASTRONOMY DAY, Sunday Baroque will feature some of the baroque music included on that historic, celestial soundtrack.