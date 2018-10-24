SHU/Hearst Poll: Connecticut Governor’s Race In A Dead Heat

The Connecticut governor’s race is in a dead heat. That’s according to the latest Sacred Heart University/Hearst Connecticut Media Group poll released on Tuesday.

The poll has Democrat Ned Lamont with 39 percent, Republican Bob Stefanowski with 36 percent, and unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel with 8 percent.

Sacred Heart University Political Science Professor Gary Rose said the gap between Lamont and Stefanowski has narrowed from 6 to 3 points in a month.

“The number of undecided voters has been shrinking, which shows that the race has been hardening and that voters are starting to really make their final decisions because not that long ago the percentage of undecided voters was substantially higher.”  

Undecided voters still account for nearly 15 percent of the survey. The poll of 500 likely Connecticut voters was conducted between October 13 and 17. It has an error rate of plus or minus 4 percent.

