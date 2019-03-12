Save The Children Employee Among Victims Of Ethiopia Airlines Crash

An employee with the Fairfield-based nonprofit Save the Children was among the 157 passengers who died aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed on Sunday.

Tamirat Mulu Demessie worked with the international aid organization to help minors affected by violence and to reunite them with their families.

“It is tragic that such commitment and passion should be taken from us all so abruptly,” said Roger Hearn, the nonprofit’s international program director.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight took off from Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. The airline reports aid workers from at least 30 countries died, including 22 UN staff members.