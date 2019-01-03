Property Reassessments Available For Nassau Residents

Nassau County has finished its first property value reassessment in nearly a decade. Property values were frozen in place during the Mangano administration.

County Executive Laura Curran says this created a system where some taxpayers carried an unfair burden.

The new values are posted online and will also be mailed to residents by the end of January.

The county expects 52 percent of residents to see their taxes raised, and 48 percent to see them lowered.

Curran is pushing for state legislation to phase in tax increases over a five-year period.