President Trump Expected To Sign LI Sound Stewardship Reauthorization

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says he’s confident the federal government will keep funding the EPA’s $65 million-a-year Long Island Sound stewardship program.

Last week Congress passed a bill to fund the Long Island Sound program for the next five years. Murphy first introduced legislation to fund projects in the Sound in 2016. He says the program protects Long Island Sound ecosystems and animal and plant habitats, and it helps business in the region.

“If more fishermen are on the Sound, if the beaches are cleaner, that’s bringing hundreds of millions of dollars into the state of Connecticut to grow jobs and grow our economy.”

The program has restored wetlands and fish habitats and reduced levels of nitrogen in the Sound. Murphy says President Trump is expected to sign the funding bill into law.