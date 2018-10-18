Poll: Cuomo Leads Molinaro By 23 Points

A new Quinnipiac University poll says New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has a 23-point lead over his Republican challenger, Marc Molinaro, in the New York race for governor.

The Democratic incumbent leads the Dutchess County Executive 58 to 35.

Mary Snow, a polling analyst for Quinnipiac University polls, says any Republican would have a difficult time.

“You’re talking about a Republican who is running against an incumbent governor, a two-term incumbent governor, who is a Democrat in a very blue state. So, those are some big hurdles for a challenger to overcome.”

While Cuomo leads among city and suburban voters, Molinaro leads with voters from upstate.

In the race for U.S, Senate, Democrat incumbent Senator Kirsten Gillibrand leads her opponent Chele Farley, 58 to 33. Farley is the former finance chair of the New York State Republican Party for New York City.

The most important issue to New York voters according to the poll? Healthcare.