No Snow Yet, But Suffolk Says It's Ready

Suffolk County is preparing for the winter with new snow plow equipment and locations. The county has been hit with multiple extreme weather events in recent years, and officials want to stay ahead of the curve.

The county is investing nearly $5 million into the snow removal efforts, with nearly half of the funding coming from federal grants.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says they want to make sure they’re prepared for any situation.

“We know we’re in the heart of winter, it is coming. But we know that the public expects that we are going to be prepared for whatever comes our way. These storms seem to have gotten worse every year, so we need to respond to that.”

The county purchased 12 new plow trucks and new payloaders that are modified to specifically help keep snow off the roads on the East End.