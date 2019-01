New York, Connecticut, and 41 other states have settled an investigation into retailer Nieman Marcus regarding a 2013 data breach.

Over the course of several months, an unknown third party stole the credit card information of 370,000 customers. Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen says 9,000 of the cards were used fraudulently. According to the settlement agreement, Nieman Marcus must pay $1.5 million and retain an information security company to assess its data security.