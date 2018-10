It's been a multi-year effort, but Gateway Classical Music Society is finally bringing Verdi's tragic opera Aida to the Klein in Bridgeport on Saturday, November 3. Kate Remington talks with Charlie Griggs, a member of Gateway Classical Music Society's board, about this amazing performance featuring an international cast of soloists.

Kate's conversation with Charlie Griggs

Tickets for Aida are available through Gateway Classical Music Society's website, and The Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport.