The Connecticut Chamber Choir starts its 41st anniversary season with a concert Sunday, January 13th titled The Hope of Loving. The choir will be presenting Two Psalms by Gustav Holst, an English Mass by Herbert Howells, and the work that gives the concert its theme: The Hope of Loving by contemporary composer Jake Runestad.

Kate Remington talked with conductor Constance Chase about this concert of rarely-heard choral jewels.