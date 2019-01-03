WSHU is thrilled to present Mozart: Hidden in Plain Sight, a unique concert series of six live, intimate performances in our Broadcast Studio showcasing Mozart's work that is extraordinary, but not often performed live. Grammy-nominated pianist Joshua Pierce and award-winning violinist Andrew Smith will bring to life a cycle of sonatas that reveal a uniquely personal perspective of Mozart's journey from wunderkind to icon.
Purchase your tickets for these individual, monthly concerts, or purchase the entire subscription series at a discount. Each performance is approximately 90 minutes, including intermission, and takes place at the WSHU Broadcast Studio in Fairfield, Connecticut. Come discover incredible music with us!
"Mozart: Hidden in Plain Sight" is generously sponsored by the family of Anita McPherson.
Performance 1, Sunday, January 27, 4 pm - Purchase tickets
Sonata in A (1778)
Sonata in E flat, op. 4 (1765-1766)
Sonata in e minor (1778)
Sonata in G (1781)
Sonata fragments in c (composition date unknown)
Sonata in C (1778)
Performance 2, Sunday, February 24, 4 pm - Purchase tickets
Sonata in F (1781)
Sonata movement in G (unknown)
Sonata movement in A (unknown)
Sonata movement in c minor (unknown)
Sonata in G (1778)
Sonata fragment in A (1782)
Sonata in D (1778)
Performance 3, Sunday, March 24, 4 pm - Purchase tickets
Sonata in F (1781)
Sonata fragment in c (1784, presumed)
Sonata in G, op. 4 (1765-1766)
Sonata in C, op. 4 (1765-1766)
Sonata in B flat (1779-1780)
Performance 4, Sunday, April 14, 4 pm - Purchase tickets
Sonata in C, op. 1 (1764)
Sonata in D, op. 1 (1764)
Sonata in E flat (unknown)
Sonata movement in B flat (1781)
Sonata in E flat (1785)
Performance 5, Sunday, May 19, 4 pm - Purchase tickets
Sonata in E flat (1778)
Sonata in B flat Major, op. 2 (unknown)
Sonata in G, op. 2 (unknown)
Sonata in C (1778)
Sonata in F (unknown)
Performance 6, Sunday, June 16, 4 pm - Purchase tickets
Sonata in B flat
Sonata in D, op. 4
Sonata in F, op. 4
Sonata in b flat, op. 4
Sonata in A
Above composition dates unknown