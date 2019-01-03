WSHU is thrilled to present Mozart: Hidden in Plain Sight, a unique concert series of six live, intimate performances in our Broadcast Studio showcasing Mozart's work that is extraordinary, but not often performed live. Grammy-nominated pianist Joshua Pierce and award-winning violinist Andrew Smith will bring to life a cycle of sonatas that reveal a uniquely personal perspective of Mozart's journey from wunderkind to icon.

Purchase your tickets for these individual, monthly concerts, or purchase the entire subscription series at a discount. Each performance is approximately 90 minutes, including intermission, and takes place at the WSHU Broadcast Studio in Fairfield, Connecticut. Come discover incredible music with us!

"Mozart: Hidden in Plain Sight" is generously sponsored by the family of Anita McPherson.

Performance 1, Sunday, January 27, 4 pm - Purchase tickets

Sonata in A (1778)

Sonata in E flat, op. 4 (1765-1766)

Sonata in e minor (1778)

Sonata in G (1781)

Sonata fragments in c (composition date unknown)

Sonata in C (1778)

Performance 2, Sunday, February 24, 4 pm - Purchase tickets

Sonata in F (1781)

Sonata movement in G (unknown)

Sonata movement in A (unknown)

Sonata movement in c minor (unknown)

Sonata in G (1778)

Sonata fragment in A (1782)

Sonata in D (1778)

Performance 3, Sunday, March 24, 4 pm - Purchase tickets

Sonata in F (1781)

Sonata fragment in c (1784, presumed)

Sonata in G, op. 4 (1765-1766)

Sonata in C, op. 4 (1765-1766)

Sonata in B flat (1779-1780)

Performance 4, Sunday, April 14, 4 pm - Purchase tickets

Sonata in C, op. 1 (1764)

Sonata in D, op. 1 (1764)

Sonata in E flat (unknown)

Sonata movement in B flat (1781)

Sonata in E flat (1785)

Performance 5, Sunday, May 19, 4 pm - Purchase tickets

Sonata in E flat (1778)

Sonata in B flat Major, op. 2 (unknown)

Sonata in G, op. 2 (unknown)

Sonata in C (1778)

Sonata in F (unknown)

Performance 6, Sunday, June 16, 4 pm - Purchase tickets

Sonata in B flat

Sonata in D, op. 4

Sonata in F, op. 4

Sonata in b flat, op. 4

Sonata in A

Above composition dates unknown