In LI Congressional Races, GOP Holds Massive Fundraising Edge

The Democratic challengers in two of Long Island’s midterm congressional campaigns are facing steep fundraising obstacles. While the Democratic challengers have raised more money over the past three months, the Republican incumbents hold a big financial advantage.

The difference is millions of dollars.

In the 1st Congressional District, on the far East End, two-term incumbent Lee Zeldin has $1.8 million on hand compared to Perry Gershon’s $500,000. Gerson is a wealthy businessman and loaned his campaign nearly $1 million. Gerson has spent almost three times the amount of money compared to other Long Island races, in part because of a protracted five-way primary.

In the 2nd Congressional District, comprised of Islip and Babylon, Peter King has ten times the amount of money compared to political newcomer Liuba Grechen Shirley. King has been in office for 26 years. Grechen Shirley is running a mostly grassroots campaign impressive enough for some political analysts to tighten their predictions on who will win.