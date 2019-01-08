Lamont Nominates Agency Veteran To Lead DCF

Connecticut Governor-elect Ned Lamont has tapped a career professional at the Department of Children and Families to be the agency’s next commissioner.

Lamont says he chose 49-year-old Vanessa Dorentes after conducting a national search and concluding that the best and the brightest was right here in Connecticut.

“She has got the heart and the experience to be an extraordinary commissioner, looking out for those who most need somebody with the heart and experience to look out for them."

Dorentes, a 25-year veteran of DCF, is pledging to be a champion for the 3,200 child welfare professionals in her agency and the clients they serve.

“The mission of the department is one that I take unwavering responsibility in upholding. Connecticut’s children deserve our attention, protection and encouragement to be safe as we grow.”

Dorentes began her career at DCF as a social worker. She is currently the agency’s regional administrator in western Connecticut.

Her nomination is subject to confirmation by the state General Assembly.