Justice Sotomayor Speaks At Stony Brook University

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor visited Long Island yesterday to address the freshman class at Stony Brook University.

Sotomayor answered student-submitted questions as she walked through the crowd shaking hands.

“What is the best way to react when your colleague says something insensitive or down right ridiculous?” Stony Brook President Samuel Stanley asked.

“I’m laughing because you have to sit on the bench with me. Some of those guys really talk trash. Seriously, they do!” Sotomayor said.

Sotomayor then said the best thing to do is walk away, and approach the person later.

Students whose questions were read were invited to come take a picture with Sotomayor.

Bronx native Michael Lau was one of the lucky ones.

“Seeing that someone who came up from the same neighborhood as me, making it that big and still humble and still like down-to-earth and stuff remembering her roots, it was really inspiring and cool.”

Sotomayor did not discuss Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination process.