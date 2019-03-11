Job Growth Lags On LI, But It's Not Necessarily Bad News

Long Island started 2019 with a record number of jobs, but its growth rate is still behind the state average.

Data from the New York Department of Labor show Nassau and Suffolk Counties had about 6,000 more jobs in January than the same month last year.

The job growth was almost one percent less than the state average.

Shital Patel, the Long Island labor market analyst for the state, said the low job growth could be because of Long Island’s low unemployment rates.

“Judging from what we’ve been hearing from companies, they’re hiring across almost every industry, and they’re also hiring for most occupations across all skill levels. And a lot of them are actually reporting that they’re having a really hard time finding qualified applicants.”

The state plans to release unemployment data this week.