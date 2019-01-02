Homeowners Surcharge Goes Into Effect To Fix Crumbling Foundations

In Connecticut, one of the new laws that took effect yesterday places a $12-a-year surcharge on all homeowner insurance policies in the state. The money will be used to provide assistance for homeowners with crumbling foundations in eastern Connecticut.

The new Connecticut law requires that the surcharge on homeowners’ insurance policies remain in place for the next 10 years. Eighty-five percent of the revenue generated will go to the Healthy Homes Fund.

That’s the fund that was created to help fix the problem of crumbling foundation in as many as 30,000 homes built with defective concrete from a quarry in eastern Connecticut between the early 1980s and about 2011.

The other 15 percent of the revenue will go to a separate fund to be used to help homeowners across the state with issues of lead and radon. Some of that money will also go to help a number of homeowners in the immediate vicinity of West River in the Westville section of New Haven and Woodbridge whose homes are sinking.