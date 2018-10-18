Hatfield And Tong Face Off In Conn. Attorney General Debate

In their first televised debate Wednesday night, the two major party candidates running for Connecticut attorney general clashed over how they would handle lawsuits against the Trump administration.

Democrat William Tong, an attorney and state legislator from Stamford, criticized his Republican opponent for supporting some of the Trump administration’s controversial policies.

“My opponent was asked if she supports the President’s policy, the most morally indefensible policy of separating children from their families at the border, and she said yes she does. And that’s a clear and stark difference between the two of us. I would stand up to Donald Trump and protect the people of this state.”

Sue Hatfield is the Republican candidate and a state prosecutor from Pomfret.

“I’m not sure if William Tong is running for president or running for the attorney general position for Connecticut. But there are going to be times where we need to work with the administration in a bipartisan fashion, for one the opioid crisis, over a thousand of our citizens died last year due to overdose, the other is the eastern Connecticut crumbling foundation issue.”

The candidates also differed on how aggressive they would be. Hatfield promised to be a low-key attorney general, while Tong promised to actively pursue civil rights and discrimination cases. A Republican has not been elected attorney general in Connecticut since 1959.