Fresh Air Weekend: A 'Tale' Inspired By Real-Life Trauma; Reducing Mass Incarceration

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

A 'Tale' Of Child Sex Abuse Was Inspired By Filmmaker's Real-Life Trauma: "We never talk about how a child can love his or her abuser," Jennifer Fox says. "If we don't understand that, we don't understand how abuse happens." Her new HBO film is The Tale.

BlacKkKlansman' Is A Blisteringly Funny, Urgent Story Of Race And Identity: In 1979, a black police named Ron Stallworth successfully infiltrated a local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. Director Spike Lee presents the story with humor and searing honesty in BlacKkKlansman.

How Can America Reduce Mass Incarceration?: Julian Adler, co-author of Start Here, and Judge Victoria Pratt discuss alternatives to jail, including community service, social services and even personal essays.

