Former Sandy Hook Administrators Rebut Report On Shooter's Mental Health

Two former school administrators in Newtown, Conn., have written a rebuttal to the state child advocate’s report on the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that was released four years ago. They say contrary to that report’s findings, they didn’t fail in their treatment of the shooter.

The authors are the school district’s former director of pupil services and supervisor of special education, according to the Hartford Courant. They say the 20-year-old shooter was stable when he left the school and only spiraled once he was out of their control.

The authors delivered the report to two state senators and asked it to be attached as an addendum to the report filed by state Child Advocate Sarah Eagan in 2014. That report concluded there were serious failures to treat the shooter’s mental and emotional problems.