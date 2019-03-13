Ex-Yale Women's Soccer Coach Charged In College Bribery Scheme

A former women’s soccer coach at Yale University is among those charged in a sweeping admissions bribery case. Dozens of officials at other universities were named in the federal case.

Rudolph Meredith pled guilty on two counts of wire fraud in the case. The university’s athletics website describes Meredith as the winningest coach in Yale history.

Authorities say coaches accepted bribes in exchange for admitting students as athletes, regardless of their ability.

Prosecutors say parents paid an admissions consultant $25 million from 2011 through February 2019 to bribe coaches and administrators.

A Yale spokesperson says the Justice Department considers Yale the victim of the crime and says the university is cooperating with the investigation.