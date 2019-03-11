Ex-Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano And Wife Convicted On Multiple Bribery Charges

Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and his wife have been found guilty on multiple counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Prosecutors alleged Mangano directed government contracts and loans in exchange for gifts and a no-show job for his wife.

Mangano was found guilty of federal program bribery and honest services wire fraud, among other charges.

Mangano plans to appeal the decision.

“We remain confident that we’ll be vindicated. It’s a tough legal system, it’s a brutal legal system, it’s a long, long emotionally draining, tough system.”

Linda Mangano was found guilty of obstruction of justice and two counts of lying to the FBI.