Ethiopian Pilot Had Problems With Boeing 737 Max 8 Flight Controls — He Wasn't Alone

The pilot of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 reported having flight control problems with the Boeing 737 Max 8 in the minutes before it crashed, airline CEO Tewolde GebreMariam says, providing new details about the disaster that killed 157 people on Sunday.

Pilot Yared Getachew, who had more than 8,000 flight hours of experience, "was having difficulties with the flight control" and requested a return to the airport in Addis Ababa, GebreMariam told CNN, citing recordings of communications between the plane and air traffic controllers.

Clearance for an immediate return was granted. But the plane didn't make it back, crashing just six minutes after takeoff and stoking concerns about Boeing's new Max 8 passenger jet — which was involved in another deadly crash under similar circumstances in Indonesia less than five months ago.

In both disasters, flight tracking data shows the pilots struggled to keep their aircrafts' noses up and maintain altitude — an issue U.S. regulators sought to address late last year, sending an emergency directive for all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 planes and warning of an "unsafe condition" that could lead to "excessive nose-down attitude, significant altitude loss, and possible impact with terrain."

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered changes to the planes' flight manuals and procedures in November — and Ethiopian Air says it followed those guidelines.

"There was an AD [airworthiness directive] released by Boeing" that was circulated to the airline's pilots, GebreMariam said, referring to the emergency airworthiness directive that came out shortly after the Lion Air crash in Indonesian in October 2018.

"There was also a briefing on the AD," the CEO said. "So yes, the pilots were well-briefed on the airworthiness directive."

After Sunday's crash, Ethiopian Airlines grounded its four remaining 737 Max 8 planes. But GebreMariam stopped short of saying the planes should be grounded worldwide. "Although we don't know the exact cause of the accident... there are questions without answers on the airplane," he said.

Dozens of countries, including Germany and China, also have grounded their airlines' 737 MAX 8s. In some places, such as India, Australia and the European Union, aviation authorities have banned the entire 737 Max family of planes from their airspace.

Canada took action Wednesday, with Transport Minister Marc Garneau announcing restrictions barring "any air operator, both domestic and foreign," from flying the Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 through Canadian airspace. Air Canada has taken delivery of 23 of the 737 Max planes, according to Boeing.

In the U.S., both Boeing and the FAA have said the planes are safe to fly. Major U.S. airlines such as Southwest— which uses 34 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft — say they're confident in the plane.

Even so, the FAA said Monday that it will require Boeing to improve how its flight control systems work, along with other design changes. The agency says there are 74 Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 planes registered in the U.S., with 387 worldwide.

Despite reassurances in the U.S. that the 737 Max is safe, concerns continue to mount. Peter Goelz, a former managing director of the National Transportation Safety Board, told NPR:

"I have to say that yesterday was the first time I started to really have concerns myself, because I've worked with the British investigators and regulators. I've also worked with the German investigators. And I have the highest regard for them. These are not folks that would make haphazard judgments. So, I am concerned that some of the finest regulatory and investigative groups have now called for the grounding.

"I am beginning to be concerned about this airplane."

Describing how the FAA functions, Goelz said the agency — which has sent a team of investigators to the crash site in Ethiopia — is "data-driven" and doesn't make decisions on anecdotal evidence. "They really have a close working and regulatory relationship with Boeing," he said.

The U.S. aviation system is essentially governed through cooperative and voluntary relationships between the government and manufacturers, Goelz said.

"There are not enough inspectors on the payroll to really have a 'Gotcha!' oversight," he said. "So they cooperate very closely. And it's a relationship that encourages the admittance of mistakes, it's a relationship that has given us a very great system. But in times like this, it's a relationship that certainly people question."

Those questions include speculation about whether Boeing executives might have tried to influence the Trump administration in an effort to tamp down safety concerns about the 737 Max 8 — the fastest-selling plane in Boeing's history, with more than 5,000 ordered.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has spoken directly to President Trump about the crash, according to Reuters, which notes that the two men have also spoken several times in the past — including negotiations over the price of the new Air Force One. The news agency also notes that acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan was a longtime Boeing manager. And Nikki Haley, Trump's former U.N. ambassador, has been nominated to join Boeing's board.

The questions are surfacing months after U.S. pilots criticized Boeing in the wake of the Lion Air disaster, saying the plane maker had not provided enough information or training about a critical aspect of its new flight control system, as NPR's David Schaper reported in November.

Several U.S. pilots who reported having trouble controlling Boeing 737 Max planes early in their flights used NASA's Aviation Safety Reporting System to flag issues they encountered.

"In two cases, pilots flying in the U.S. late last year had their planes pitch down unexpectedly after departures. Both times, the crew disengaged the autopilot and were able to keep flying safely," NPR's Russell Lewis reports. "In a third report, a pilot complained that the Boeing 737 MAX's flight manual was inadequate and 'almost criminally insufficient.'"

On Tuesday, the Allied Pilots Association, which represents American Airlines' 15,000 pilots, issued a statement saying the union "remains confident in the Boeing 737 Max and in our members' ability to safely fly it."

The group said its pilots "have the necessary training and experience to troubleshoot problems and take decisive actions on the flight deck to protect our passengers and crew."

While the union endorsed the continued use of the 737 Max, it added, "The flying public should also be aware that American Airlines' Boeing 737 Max planes are unique."

"The two dozen 737 Max aircraft in the American Airlines fleet are the only ones equipped with two AOA [Angle of Attack] displays, one for each pilot, providing an extra layer of awareness and warning," the union said.

Those displays could be crucial in avoiding a sudden downward pitch — which Boeing and the FAA have acknowledged as a risk, in the airworthiness bulletin that was issued shortly after the crash of Lion Air Flight 610.

The airworthiness directive said Boeing had found the automated anti-stall system on its 737 Max 8 and Max 9 models can be triggered by a sensor reporting an erroneously high angle of attack — meaning the system believes the nose is too high and the plane is stalling, even though it's not.

The problem presents "a potential for repeated nose-down trim commands," the directive states, noting, "This condition, if not addressed, could cause the flight crew to have difficulty controlling the airplane" and possibly resulting in a crash.

The investigation into the Ethiopian crash is still in its early stages, and experts have warned against drawing conclusions, despite similarities between the two deadly disasters. The Ethiopian Airlines plane's digital flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder were recovered on Monday, and GebreMariam said they will be sent overseas for analysis, likely to either the U.S. or a country in Europe.

