The two major-party candidates in this year’s gubernatorial election are not accepting public financing.

Instead, both opted to make multi-million dollar contributions to their own campaigns. But self financing a run for governor doesn’t mean forgoing money from supporters all over the state. Even if those contributions, in comparison to overall campaign cash, are small.



Connecticut Public Radio is tracking political contributions from individuals in this year's gubernatorial race. Click through to view interactive maps, analysis, and searchable databases of contributions.

Connecticut Governor’s Race: Where Are Contributions Coming From?

