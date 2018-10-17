Bridgeport Teacher Wins Connecticut Teacher Of The Year

A woman who has taught music in the Bridgeport, Connecticut, schools since 1983 has been honored as Connecticut's Teacher of the Year.

Sheena Graham of Warren Harding High School says she is completely humbled and honored to represent her school.

“I thought that it was amazing to have taught so long, this is my 36th year, and for someone to think that I was still relevant, and that I still had something to offer, was just the most amazing feeling in the world.”

Graham says she has tried to make a difference.

“I think the most important thing that I try to instill in my students is that they have a large community to be responsible for, so learning to take care of each other, learning to be helpful and kind, and courtesy. I understand that I am a music teacher, but at the end of the day, if we can’t learn to get along, we won’t make it in today’s society.”

She was one of four finalists for the honor. The other educators were from Newington, Wallingford and Mansfield.

Graham performed twice for Michelle Obama at the White House with the Turnaround Arts Program.

She will go on to compete for national Teacher of the Year.