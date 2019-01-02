Back To Work In Hartford And Albany

By Editor 1 hour ago
  • The Connecticut Capitol Building in Hartford, and the New York Capitol Building in Albany.
    The Connecticut Capitol Building in Hartford, and the New York Capitol Building in Albany.
    Johnathon Henninger and Hans Pennink/AP

It’s the new year and lawmakers in Connecticut and New York are getting ready for their upcoming legislative sessions. Their agendas are full with challenging issues like gun reform, tolls, taxes and balancing budgets. Ron speaks with state political reporters from both states for a preview of what we can expect from Hartford and Albany this year. Today’s guests:

Tags: 
The Full Story