9/11 Victim Fund Needs Permanent Authorization, Say New York Lawmakers

A bipartisan group of congressional representatives from New York called for permanent funding of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.

The 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund was set up to help World Trade Center first responders and survivors seeking money for healthcare. A recent report says the program will soon be out of money.

U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin of New York was one of the members who urged Congress to pass the Never Forget the Heroes Act.

“This is unacceptable. Regardless of party affiliation, regardless of which district or state you come from, it is imperative that this legislation is passed and sent to the president immediately to become law so we can ensure these victims deserve the compensation they deserve.”

The law would fully fund and extend the program’s authorization through 2090.