2019 Connecticut Legislative Preview

By Editor 2 minutes ago
  • The Connecticut Capitol Building in Hartford
    The Connecticut Capitol Building in Hartford
    Johnathon Henninger

Today the Connecticut General Assembly begins its 2019 legislative session. The state now has a new Democratic governor and Democratic majorities in both the House and Senate. And they have a full agenda including fixing the deficit, tolls, legalizing marijuana and paid family leave. Ron speaks with lawmakers and journalists to find out how the state will take on these issues. Today’s guests:

The Full Story